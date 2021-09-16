Come November, residents will have a regular site to dispose of household hazardous waste in Madison County.
The County Board on Wednesday approved a resolution authorizing an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to establish a waste collection facility in Wood River.
Building and Zoning Administrator Chris Doucleff tells the Big Z the facility will be open Fridays and Saturdays on Old St. Louis Road in Wood River. The county is funding the program through landfill tipping fees, and Heritage Environmental will manage the facility. The state of Illinois will pay for the waste disposal.
Residents can dispose of items such as lead-based paint, cleaners, pesticides and lawncare products. It will be open to all Illinois residents starting Nov. 6.
County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler calls it a “big, big win” for the county.
In other action, the board voted to postpone the appointment of Paul Nicolussi to complete the remaining term of Heather Mueller Jones, who resigned Sept. 7 as the District 27 representative from the Maryville and Collinsville area. The term expires next year.
Prenzler says the postponement surprised him.
The board appointed Mueller Jones to the District 27 seat after the death of her husband, Clint Jones, at age 44 on July 3, 2020.