Madison County Building and Zoning, in conjunction with community partners and CJD-E-Cycling, will host four free electronics recycling collections for county residents.
Each of the four events will be 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturdays April 10, June 12, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9 at 5257 N. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.
At these collections, residents who have made an appointment can drop off home electronics. The event is free, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid long wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at https://recycleresponsibly.as.me/electronics.
Accepted items include anything with a cord, home electronics and televisions, computers and monitors, small appliances, air conditioners, washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, furnaces, and lawn equipment. All items, including older-model CRT televisions, are free of charge for residents to recycle.
Unacceptable Items include business and contractor waste, paint, hazardous waste, batteries, oils, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, oxygen tanks, DVDs, VHSs, CDs, or cassette tapes, transformers or ballasts, and devices containing mercury, including smoke detectors.
Madison County will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and may cancel or postpone events as deemed necessary. If this occurs, appointment holders will receive an email notification.
These collections are part of Madison County Building & Zoning’s regular programming to provide residents with comprehensive waste disposal and recycling services.