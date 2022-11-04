Madison County will receive an estimated $3.7 million as its share of a settlement in a lawsuit against opioid distributors. The money will be used to support opioid remediation programs in the community, per terms of the agreement with the nation's three largest pharmaceutical distributors.
The total amount will be received over a period of years, through 2038. The first two installments to the county, totaling more than $243,000, were processed last week. The terms of the settlement allow the funds to be used for a range of programs that includes training for first-responders, youth education, treatment and support services, support to those involved in the criminal justice system and research. The county will be required to provide documentation to the Illinois Attorney General that funds are used to support opioid remediation programs.