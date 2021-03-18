mortgage help.jpg

Madison County homeowners affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for mortgage payment assistance.

“We have seen an increase in people losing their jobs or being laid off,” Madison County Community Development Administrator Dave Tanzyus said. “As a result, many people have not been able to pay their mortgage or rent, resulting in a huge need in our community.”

The county received $3.3 million in funding to help residents. The department identified a gap in mortgage assistance services provided to residents during the pandemic.  

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $3,304,906 in CARES Act funds to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.  

Tanzyus said the program will allow income-eligible Madison County residents the opportunity to catch up on up to three months of mortgage payments. 

The one-time assistance will provide up to three months in consecutive past mortgage payments. The funds will be offered on a first-come first-serve basis to income-eligible households, while funding lasts.  

Families’ annual income must be 80 percent or less of area median income. To be placed on the list, applicants can call (618) 296-5300.  

Applicants will be asked to complete a mortgage assistance application, as well as provide income documentation for every member of their household and proof of homeownership or mortgage. 

