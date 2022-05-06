police badge - generic
Illinois Crime Stoppers.jpg

The Crime Stoppers organization has been around since 1976, but there is not a chapter dedicated to Madison County. That could change after a presentation this week by the organization’s state director.

The State Association is planning a town meeting at a later date in hopes to spark community interest in Crime Stoppers. South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles tells the Big Z one of the big advantages of the program is that callers car remain anonymous.

Coles - Anonymous.mp3

If you are someone or know of someone who would like to help shape this program into becoming a reality for our county, you are asked to reach out to your local department to let them know of your interest. For more information, go to: https://www.illinoiscrimestoppers.org/