The Crime Stoppers organization has been around since 1976, but there is not a chapter dedicated to Madison County. That could change after a presentation this week by the organization’s state director.
The State Association is planning a town meeting at a later date in hopes to spark community interest in Crime Stoppers. South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles tells the Big Z one of the big advantages of the program is that callers car remain anonymous.
If you are someone or know of someone who would like to help shape this program into becoming a reality for our county, you are asked to reach out to your local department to let them know of your interest. For more information, go to: https://www.illinoiscrimestoppers.org/