Madison County is awarding $1.1 million in funding for park and recreational projects.
The Grants Committee approved $1,111,302 in Park Enhancement Program grant funding on Monday and the County Board will take action on April 21.
The PEP grants range from between $15,000 and $122,000 and include funds for projects such as walking trails, exercise equipment, an off-leash dog park, playground equipment, ADA improvements, concrete chess/checker tables and bag games, sporting equipment, surveillance cameras, mowers and more. The funding will be combined with city, village, township and park district funds to finance the projects.
County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the PEP program is successful thanks to the taxpayers. He said voters approved a 1/10th of one percent sales tax in 2000 under the Illinois Metro-East Park and Recreation District Act and Madison County’s Community Development Department administers the PEP funding through Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission.
“Since its establishment the funds have been used to improve parks and recreational facilities across the county,” Prenzler said.
In the program’s 21 years, more than $23 million has been awarded municipalities, townships and park districts. The grant can be applied for annually.
County Board member and Grants Committee Chair Eric Foster said this program benefits taxpayers countywide.
“There is a vast network of parks and recreational facilities within the county, which enhances the quality of life for residents,” Foster said. “People in every community can go to their local park and point to something that was built with the sales tax funding.”
Prenzler said not only do residents enjoy the amenities at parks and recreational facilities, but so do the people who come to visit.
“This helps contribute positively toward the county’s overall economic development,” he said.
2021 PEP Grant Requests
Alhambra Township
Amount Requested:$15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Alhambra Township Park
Asphalt existing walking trail from the parking lot to the lake, to the west, around the back side of the lake and join the trail near the road at the back side of the park (1530 feet long by 6 feet wide)
Alton Park & Recreation
Amount Requested:$110,924.00
Scope of Project:
Alton Park and Rec.
PEP Loan Installment
James H. Killion Park – Washington Ave. & Salu St.
Construct ADA compliant pathways
Gordon Moore Park – 4550 College Ave.
New bleachers
Simpson Court Resurfacing
ADA Sidewalk improvements
Lighting Bollards
Rock Springs Park – 2116 College Ave.
Sidewalks and walking paths
Norside Park – Rozier St. & Davis St.
Erosion Control
Dormann Square Park – 7th & Easton St.
2 ADA collapsible bollards
3 ADA parking signs
Erosion Control
Village of Bethalto
Amount Requested:$38,320.00
Scope of Project:
Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park (325 E. Central St.)
Loan repayment
Playground Equipment
Chouteau Township
Amount Requested: $16,760.00
Scope of Project:
Chouteau Township Park
Resurface and seal walking path
Install electric at two gazebos and two pavilions
Collinsville Park and Recreation
Amount Requested:$89,604.00
Scope of Project:
Woodland Park
Construction of five new shelters and one amphitheater
Collinsville Township
Amount Requested:$15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Senior Center
Exercise equipment including weight rack, mats, blocks, elliptical machine
Speaking Podium
Chairs, dollies, tables, plates, microwave
East Alton Park and Recreation
Amount Requested:$25,184.00
Scope of Project:
Lions Park – 615 Third St.
Replace existing playground surface around the playground equipment
City of Edwardsville
Amount Requested:$106,524.00
Scope of Project:
Plummer Family Park
Repay loan
Edwardsville Township
Amount Requested:$15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Township Park – 6863 Center Grove Rd.
Tennis court resurfacing
Foster Township
Amount Requested:$15,996.00
Scope of Project:
Foster Township Park:
Repay loan for museum
Village of Glen Carbon
Amount Requested:$51,860.00
Scope of Project:
Miner Park – 194 S. Main St.
Replacement of all wood cross beams and supports for four pavilions
Ray Schon Memorial Park
Permanent lighting for the monument sign
Village of Godfrey
Amount Requested:$71,868.00
Scope of Project:
Glazebrook Sports Park
Splash Pad (option 1)
Reconstruction of field 1 baseball diamond (option 2)
Granite City Park District:
Amount Requested:$120,736.00
Scope of Project:
Wilson Park
Surveillance Cameras
Water Feature
Pool deck feature
Athletic Fields
ABI Leveler – allows for crown removal on athletic fields
Worthen Park
Outdoor fitness equipment
Village of Hamel:
Amount Requested:$15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Hamel Community Park/Building
Resurface basketball court, replace fencing, upgrade light fixture
HVAC upgrades to community center
Development of new park named Hamel Dog Park which includes ADA compliant walkways from MCT Trail, fencing, dog park amenities
Village of Hartford:
Amount Requested:$15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Misc.
Purchase two new mowers for parks
City of Highland
Amount Requested:$39,116.00
Scope of Project:
The Plaza – 913 Main St. (new development)
Concrete bags games (x2)
Chess/checker tables (x4)
Planters (x5)
City Square – 914 Main St.
Concrete apron to replace mulch and vegetation around the fountain
Silver Lake Park – Highland Park Rd.
Concrete retaining walls to replace rotting railroad ties
Misc.
Final loan installment
Village of Livingston
Amount Requested:$13,000.00
Scope of Project:
John Slifka Memorial Park
Repair, clean and upgrade the building in the park with a new roof, new plumbing and paint
City of Madison
Amount Requested:$15,660.00
Scope of Project:
Purchase zero turn mower
Replace trees, shrubs, plants and flowers located at city parks as needed
Village of Marine
Amount Requested:$12,923.91
Scope of Project:
Village Park
Playground Equipment
Heritage Park
Railing along walking path
Adding a bottling filling station
Village of Maryville
Amount Requested:$31,182.82
Scope of Project:
Drost Park
Pep loan repayment
Park benches, pickleball courts, blowers, weed trimmers, pole saw, chain saws, earth auger and bits, concrete and sonotube
New Douglas Township
Amount Requested:$14,380.00
Scope of Project:
Community garden and ball field utility vehicle
Community garden irrigation improvements
Indoor and outdoor sports equipment
Improvements for outdoor volleyball court, baseball and softball diamond
Village of New Douglas
Amount Requested:$15,000.00
Scope of Project:
New mower
New Christmas lighting
New flag pole
5 bike wave surface mount bike rack
ADA picnic table
Landscaping materials for flagpole
ADA drinking fountain
Village of Pontoon Beach
Amount Requested:$23,592.00
Scope of Project:
Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park:
Install a 5’x3’ bronze plaque on a 4’x4’ concrete base and 6’x36’ brick vertical wall to match existing brick
Jamie Lynn Memorial Park:
Install 25’ flagpole
Plant 8, 2’ tall trees
Roxana Community Park District
Amount Requested:$15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Roxana Park
Installation of lights, poles, wiring and an electrical panel at the Picnic Diamond youth baseball/softball field
Village of South Roxana
Amount Requested:$15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Village Hall Park
Basketball court reconstruction and repair including concrete, field goals and fencing
St. Jacob Park District
Amount Requested:$15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Update pavilion 1
Add additional wall to pavilion 2
Remodel of main bathrooms
Tri-Township Park District
Amount Requested:$64,595.00
Scope of Project:
Park Cell Phone App
Asphalt section of walking trail
Mulch for playgrounds
Utility tractor
Ceiling on pavilion 1
Venice Park District
Amount Requested:$15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Replace flooring in community park center
Williamson
Amount Requested:$15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Williamson Park
Replace fencing around tennis courts
Wood River Parks and Recreation
Amount Requested:$42,520.00
Scope of Project:
Payment on new loan that will be requested for mower in April
Emerick Park (1001 6th St.)
Renovate Rotary field with new drainage, backstop and seating area
Wood River Township
Amount Requested:$26,556.00
Scope of Project:
Kutter Park – 255 Franklin Ave., Cottage Hills, IL 62010
Renovation of tennis courts: new posts, nets, resurfacing, and creation of pickleball court overlay on one tennis court
Village of Worden
Amount Requested:$15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Annual payment of the PEP Loan