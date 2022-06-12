The Madison County Treasurer's Office reminds property tax bills have been sent out, and the first installment is due in about a month if you take advantage of the 4-payment plan. July 7 is the first due date for those utilizing the four-payment option.
Treasurer Chris Slusser tells The Big Z other due dates are September 7, October 7, and December 7.
You can find out more by calling Treasurer's Office Help Desk at 692-6260, or by clicking on this link to the treasurer's website: www.madcotreasurer.org