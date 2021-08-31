Beginning Wednesday (Sept. 1), applications for energy bill assistance will be taken by Madison County Community Development. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is geared towards Households in need of assistance with their energy bills, especially those with disconnection notices, high past due balances, and wage loss due to COVID-19.
If you qualify for LIHEAP, you are given a one-time payment towards their energy bill. The amount paid is determined by the size of the household and monthly gross income. Madison County Community Development Planner Abby Helms tells The Big Z you need to make an appointment to start the process.
LIHEAP will assist residents through May 31, 2022, or until funds are depleted. Two other energy programs are also being offered to residents through this funding. To obtain additional info about any of the programs, contact Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance at 618-296-6485.