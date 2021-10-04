Madison County has just under 50 percent of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state of Illinois' rate is slightly above 55 percent. Madison County Health Department Director Toni Corona says the goal is to keep increasing the numbers — through community outreach and vaccine clinics.
As for the number of COVID-19 cases in Madison County, she said the county remains in the “high transmission” category, despite a continued decline.
Corona says the Madison County Health Department will begin this week doing Pfizer vaccine clinics on Wednesdays and Fridays, by appointment only.
She says the vaccines.gov website is the best place to go to find out where specific brands of COVID-19 vaccines are available in your area.