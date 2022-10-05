Like other states attorneys around Illinois, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed suit against the state in an effort to delay or halt the implementation of the SAFE-T Act. The controversial law is slated to go into effect January 1, and 100 of the 102 state’s attorneys in Illinois have spoken out against it, with many filing similar lawsuits.
Haine, a Republican, is filing suit in coordination with Madison County Sheriff John Lakin, a Democrat, emphasizing this is a bipartisan issue. The suit says elimination of cash bail is unconstitutional, in part because it violates the rights of crime victims. The suit also argues the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutionally vague. The suit also seeks a preliminary injunction that prohibits implementation of the SAFE-T Act while the suit is pending. Haine and Lakin filed the suit in Circuit Court in Madison County. Haine said his office will later ask that the case be consolidated with similar suits filed by the State’s Attorneys of other counties in Illinois. Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten filed a similar suit two weeks ago.