Madison County Sheriff John Lakin has retired. Lakin started his law enforcement career in 1986 as an adult probation officer with Madison County. He joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1989 as a patrol deputy, moved into investigations in 1997 and joined the St. Louis Area Major Case Squad as an investigator in 1998.
Lakin was elected Sheriff in 2014. As for pursuing another elected office now that he’s retired, Lakin tells The Big Z he has no plans to do so.
Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff, Major Jeff Connor, will be the new sheriff after winning the Primary Election in June and running unopposed in November. He brings with him 35 years of experience as a police officer. Connor has been with the Sheriff’s Department since 2014, and before that served in the Granite City Police Department. Former Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido will become the new Chief Deputy.