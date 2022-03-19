The Madison County Board approved the sale of more than 15 acres located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Plum Street (Route 159) and Governor’s Parkway in Edwardsville. The land was sold to The Staenberg Advisors, LLC of St. Louis for $3.86 million.
The land is near the Edwardsville Crossing Shopping Center. Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler tells The Big Z he knows there were those that wanted to see the land remain greenspace.
The site is within the City of Edwardsville’s corporate boundaries and is subject to its ordinances, including all building codes and land use regulations. The land was originally part of the county’s tuberculosis sanitarium.