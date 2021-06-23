Madison County officials are looking to find a new restaurant to operate its cafeteria space that will become vacant as of Friday.
“We found out the current tenant will not be renewing their lease,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.
Challenge Unlimited, which has operated in the space the past four years, opted not to renew its lease.
The county will be seeking requests for proposals and will hold a pre-bid conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 29. Sealed bids will be accepted no later than 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, and at 2:15 p.m. will be opened in the County Board Committee Room, Suite 145, of the Administration Building.
“This is an opportunity for anyone who wants to open a restaurant, or have a second location, to get that chance,” Prenzler said.
As part of the lease agreement, the county will provide the operator space, kitchen equipment and utilities. Other amenities will also be included, but the operator will be required to cover the cost of its own telephone service, provide insurance coverage, as well as other terms. The request for proposal can be viewed at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/purchasing/index.php > Bid and Proposals > Cafeteria Services.
Prenzler said he knows employees enjoy having a cafeteria in the building and it keeps them from having to go off-site for lunch.