Struggling renters in Madison County may still be able to get emergency relief assistance. Since March, Madison County Community Development disbursed the funding through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The funds are for low- and moderate-income households.
The funds helped to pay rents that were past due during COVID-19 when there was a moratorium on rents. It was also available to pay utilities such as electric, gas, sewer, trash, and water as well as preventing disconnections or resuming service. Madison County’s emergency rental assistance program exceeded $4.5 million in payments to residents affected by COVID-19. Call 618-296-5300 to find out where you can apply or click here: https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/rent_and_mortgage_assistance.php