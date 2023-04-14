The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office has released its 2022 report, and the numbers show a big decrease in vehicle thefts and a record number of felony prosecutions. The number of felony cases resolved last year checked in at 4,451, compared to 4,320 in 2021 and 2,354 in 2020.
State’s Attorney Tom Haine tells The Big Z it is his hope the word is getting to the criminals not to run afoul of the law in Madison County.
The number of open felony cases at the end of 2022 stood at 4,749. That is a year-to-year decrease of nearly 1,000 open felony cases. There were 5,694 open felony cases at the end of 2021. As for vehicle thefts, there were 486 reported last year, That’s down from 553 in 2021 and the record of 637 in 2020.
You can listen to the full interview with Haine here: