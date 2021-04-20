The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,587 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including nine additional deaths.
The agency reported the following local deaths:
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,306,787 cases, including 21,694 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,406 specimens for a total of 21,839,226. As of last night, 2,288 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 522 patients were in the ICU and 223 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 13-19 is 3.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 13-19 is 4.5 percent.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,162,155. A total of 8,201,830 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,531 doses. On Monday, 81,963 doses were reported administered in Illinois. However, data from Walgreens on the number of doses administered Monday is not included because of a technical issue and will be added in tomorrow's total.
