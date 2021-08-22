Madison County wants you to “give them your best shot.”
The county government is looking for photographers to capture a variety of subjects and landscapes throughout the county for a community photo contest.
County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the county recently updated its website and would like to highlight more of the scenery, activities, community, history and charm of cities and towns through beautiful photographs.
Prenzler said there is no monetary prize, but photographers will be credited on the site and other mediums where they are used.
Photographers can snap pictures of historic sites, landmarks, festivals, architecture, skylines, parks, waterfronts, gardens, people in everyday life, nature, wildlife and more.
The deadline to submit your photos is Sept. 30. Submissions can be emailed to madcoevents@co.madison.il.us, along with contact information and a short description of the photo's location. Images must be JPEG format and 1600X340.