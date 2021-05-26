Madison County is partnering with Wood River, Chouteau and Venice townships to hold community clean-up events in June.
The Building and Zoning Department and the townships are encouraging residents to clear out junk and debris and drop it off, for free.
Events
Wood River Township
Where: Wood River Township Highway Department
1010 8th Street, Cottage Hills
Date: June 7 – 11
Time: 7a.m. to 3 p.m.
Curbside Pick-Up: Yes
Call Township Highway Dept.
(618) 259-2490
Chouteau Township Granite City | Mitchell area
Where: Chouteau Township Shed
906 Thorngate Rd., Granite City Date: June 14-18
Time: 7-2:30PM
Curbside Pick-Up: Yes
Call Township Highway Dept.
(618) 931-6333
Venice Township |
Venice
Where: City of Venice Garage
Klein Avenue, Venice 62090
Date: June 21 – 25
Time: 7a.m to 2 p.m.
No Curbside Pickup – Questions Call Public Works
(618) 877-0520
Building and Zoning Administrator Chris Doucleff said a supplemental environmental project through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is helping fund the cleanup.
“It’s an opportunity for people to clean up, and they don’t have to try to take items to the landfill,” Doucleff said.
Doucleff said the event provides an easy means of disposing of large items and furniture they no longer need or otherwise might not be able to throw away.
Community members are encouraged to drop off their large trash items not normally picked up by the local trash collector, including furniture, mattresses, demolition debris, carpet, tiles, and flooring. Prohibited items include tires, appliances, electronics, and household hazardous waste, such as oil, paint and chemicals.
The event is open to designated areas only. Those dropping off waste must show proof of area residency with a driver’s license, state-issued identification, bill with current address or original event flier mailed to residents.
Assistance for disabled or senior citizen curbside pick-up is available to Cottage Hills and Chouteau residents.
Because of limited capacity, the collection drive will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis until the container limit is met.
Building and Zoning sponsors community cleanups throughout the county each year.
“These events help homeowners,” Doucleff said. “They don’t have to go as far to dispose of large items and it’s of no cost to them.”