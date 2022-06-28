The Primary Election in Madison County featured several contested races, and one appears to be too close to call. Two Republicans have filed to run for County Clerk. Godfrey’s Mike Walters and Linda Andreas of Maryville wound up in a virtual dead heat in the race for County Clerk. The winner will challenge incumbent Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza in the fall.
No Democrats ran for Treasurer or Sheriff, so the Republican primary will, for all intents and purposes, decide the winner of the General Election. For treasurer, incumbent Chris Slusser beat challenger Doug Hulme by a margin of 68% - 32%. Slusser tells The Big Z his thoughts about the wide margin of victory.
Slusser tells The Big Z how he maintained his focus during the campaign.
Sheriff John Lakin is retiring, so Jeff Connor will be the next sheriff, beating Jeff Larner by a 2-1 margin. Connor spoke to The Big Z as the final results were coming in.