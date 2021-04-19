Madison County Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccinations available at four locations this week: Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, and Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
The Pfizer vaccine will be the only one offered at these clinics.
"With these additional clinic locations, we are hoping to reach more of our community during the day closer to where they may live, work, or attend school," a press release states.
The health department also is offering evening appointments at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville on Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20.
Open appointments for vaccination clinics
- Collinsville (Gateway Convention Center): April 19 (late options), 20 (late options), 22-24
- Godfrey (LCCC): April 20
- Edwardsville (SIUE): April 21
- Alton (Gordon Moore Park): April 24
Vaccinations are by appointment only. The green appointment link can be found at www.madisonchd.org. Madison County vaccine appointments are available for anyone 16 or older who lives or works in Illinois. Individuals will be asked to show proof of Illinois residency or proof of Illinois employment. Minors who are 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, must show a photo ID (e.g. driver’s license, school ID, etc.) and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointment. Additional details are listed on the scheduling link. For assistance scheduling an appointment, call (618) 650-8445 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.