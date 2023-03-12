Madison County launched a program called “Clean Communities” a couple of years ago, and they’re again asking for volunteers to help pick up litter throughout the county heading into spring. Madison County Building and Zoning Department Administrator Chris Doucleff tells The Big Z they are providing resources for volunteers.
The tool kit given out to volunteers includes trash bags, reflective vests, gloves, and litter grabbers for individuals and small groups. Doucleff says they have given out more than 3,300 kits since the program started. You can call 618-296-4468 or go online to: www.madisoncountybz.comfor information.