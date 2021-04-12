Madison County Health Department announces scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue uninterrupted this week at various locations throughout Madison County. The Pfizer vaccine will be the only one offered at this week’s clinics.
MCHD will hold vaccination clinics as follows:
- Collinsville, April 13, 15, 16-17
- Godfrey, April 13
- Granite City, April 17
Vaccinations are by appointment only. The green appointment link can be found at www.madisonchd.org. Madison County vaccine appointments are available for anyone 16 or older who lives or works in Illinois. Individuals will be asked to show proof of Illinois residency or proof of Illinois employment. Minors who are 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, must show a photo ID (e.g. driver’s license, school ID, etc.) and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointment. Additional details are listed on the scheduling link.
For more information about scheduling their appointment, call (618) 650-8445 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.