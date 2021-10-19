Madison County residents are being encouraged to take part in National Drug Take-Back Day later this week.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, October 23, residents will have the opportunity to take advantage of this year’s convenient drive-through system.
The countywide drop off will take place at the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said there are many reasons to dispose of old, unwanted, or unused medications.
According to 2019 statistics, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.