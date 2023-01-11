As 2022 came to a close, more than three dozen children were adopted into 31 Madison County families. December 30 was Adoption Day in the Madison County Circuit Court. A representative from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, performed magic for the children, and there was also t-shirt painting, face painting, balloon artists, and refreshments.
It was a day of joy for the children and their adoptive families, as well as the presiding judges. One of those was Associate Judge Andrew Carruthers:
Many children in foster care will wait three or more years before being adopted. One in five children will “age out” of foster care without ever being adopted. If you are interested in learning how to become foster parents are encouraged to contact The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoptions or The Restore Network by clicking the links below: