A Glen Carbon man faces six to sixty years in prison after being found guilty of committing predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
A Madison County jury returned those verdicts Wednesday night, after getting the case against 43-year-old Jesse Chartrand in the afternoon. The crimes occurred between August 2019 and July 2020.
State’s Attorney Tom Haine says the victim worked with the Child Advocacy Center, and Glen Carbon police interviewed Chartrand.
Haine says Chartrand alleged he suffered delusions and asked jurors to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.
Sentencing will be at a later date.