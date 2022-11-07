A recent inspection found the Madison County Jail to be in full compliance with Illinois county jail standards.
Department of Corrections representative Edwin Bowen wrote to Sheriff John Lakin that his department’s commitment to compliance with standards is evident and acknowledged. Bowen inspected the facility on October 7th.
Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said in a news release announcing the state’s inspection and audit compliance findings, “We are extremely proud of our jail and can’t say enough about the team of individuals working there – definitely the best of the best.”