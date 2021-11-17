A long-time St. Louis prosecutor has been hired by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. Mary Pat Carl was at one time the Lead Homicide Prosecutor under former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce. She is now a member of the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office’s violent crimes unit.
Haine tells The Big Z she brings an impressive resume to the job.
Ms. Carl served for 15 years as a prosecutor in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, trying over 85 jury trials to verdict, and eventually becoming the Lead Homicide Prosecutor under former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce. She then opposed Kim Gardner in two elections for St. Louis Circuit Attorney. Ms. Carl has spent the last several years in private practice.