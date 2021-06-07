Madison County Health Department has discontinued daily data updates on weekends. No daily data will be provided on its website, social media, or Data Dashboard. Daily data updates will resume Mondays. The Data Dashboard will be updated Mondays to include weekend data.
MCHD continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination opportunities at its mass vaccination clinic site at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville as well as various community and school locations throughout the county. These efforts will continue to operate at least through June with the continued support of the Illinois National Guard.
Regardless of where someone lives, works, or attends school, anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine (ages 12-17 must have a parent/guardian with them and can only receive the Pfizer vaccine) at the Gateway Convention Center mass vaccination site or any of the other vaccine clinics. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
The COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved for vaccinations of 12- to 17-year-olds. Minors (ages 12-17) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Minors do not need an ID or birth certificate; however, the parent or guardian will be asked to show their ID. The COVID-19 Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are only approved for those who are 18 and older.
A limited amount of Moderna vaccine is available for second doses only by appointment only at the Madison County Health Department. Call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 if needing the final dose of Moderna.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (Pfizer at all clinics listed):
Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville – June 7-10, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Collinsville Middle School, Collinsville – June 7, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
VFW Post 2859, Wood River – June 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Liberty Middle School, Edwardsville – June 8, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Highland Primary School, Highland – June 9, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Rox-Arena, Roxana – June 10, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Links to schedule appointments are at www.madisonchd.org. Click on the green appointments bar at the top of homepage. That will take you to all of vaccine site links. For assistance scheduling an appointment, call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.