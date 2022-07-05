There appears to be a power struggle brewing within Madison County government. A special meeting of the Madison County Board has been called for 5pm Wednesday to discuss what the county’s States Attorney and other members of the county’s GOP are characterizing as a need for more oversight over the Madison County Chairman.
Chairman Kurt Prenzler has said this move is a result of his PTELL (Property Tax Extension Limitation Law) proposal, and former State Representative Dwight Kay has issued a statement in support of Prenzler calling this special meeting and its intended purpose a farce. But in a letter from the county’s State’s Attorney, Circuit Clerk, County Auditor, Treasurer, and Regional Superintendent of Schools, they state this is in actuality about “the continued revolving door of department heads, misguided appointments and personnel decisions, and a County Chairman who maintained an ongoing professional relationship with two fired former administrators even while these same fired employees were filing and litigating scores of lawsuits against the County." That letter also says if the ordinance change is passed, Prenzler would still have all of the powers granted by state statute, but the elected county board would have increased oversight and authority over County Board Administration matters.