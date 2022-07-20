The Madison County Fair starts Tuesday, with events in Highland running through Sunday, July 31. Senior Day kicks things off on Tuesday, with half-price parking for anyone 65 or older with a valid ID until 5pm. That’s when the carnival rides begin, with the motorsports kickoff a little more than an hour later.
The first motorized event at the arena – also known as Highland Speedway – is the tractor pull. Stock car races are on Wednesday, a combine demo derby is Thursday, car demo on Friday, and a rodeo on Saturday. Fair Board President David Amman tells The Big Z there’s something there for a variety of tastes.
The carnival is in operation each day of the fair, and bands play nightly. There are also the traditional agriculture features, and a variety of fair food. For complete information, go to: www.madcofair.com