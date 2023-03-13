Madison County Seal.jpg

Madison County is expected to approve more than $143,000 in grants to 11 municipalities, townships and park districts for environmental initiatives. The County Board is expected to take action at its meeting on Wednesday.

When the county established the grant program in 2001, projects were limited to recycling and waste diversion as part of its recycling program.

The money comes from the landfill “host” or “tipping” fee fund to pay for more than 170 projects. This year, projects include park restoration, solar radar signs, upgrades in energy efficient systems, erosion control and more.

Grant recipients and projects include:

Alhambra — $7,716 — Solar powered radar signs

Alton — $15,000 — Olin Park Restoration

Alton Township — $8,000 — The Wadlow Restoration Project

East Alton — $15,000 — Community Recycling containers

Edwardsville — $15,000 — Wastewater Treatment plant LED conversion

Edwardsville Township — $15,000 —HVAC Building renovation

Granite City Park District — $15,000 — Legacy Golf Course shoreline stabilization

Marine Township — $13,765 — energy efficient windows/building generator

Roxana Park District — $11,757 — upgrade community pool filtration room

South Roxana — $12,310 — playground safety/accessibility project

Wood River —  $15,000 — Belk Park lake erosion control project