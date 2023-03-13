Madison County is expected to approve more than $143,000 in grants to 11 municipalities, townships and park districts for environmental initiatives. The County Board is expected to take action at its meeting on Wednesday.
When the county established the grant program in 2001, projects were limited to recycling and waste diversion as part of its recycling program.
The money comes from the landfill “host” or “tipping” fee fund to pay for more than 170 projects. This year, projects include park restoration, solar radar signs, upgrades in energy efficient systems, erosion control and more.
Grant recipients and projects include:
Alhambra — $7,716 — Solar powered radar signs
Alton — $15,000 — Olin Park Restoration
Alton Township — $8,000 — The Wadlow Restoration Project
East Alton — $15,000 — Community Recycling containers
Edwardsville — $15,000 — Wastewater Treatment plant LED conversion
Edwardsville Township — $15,000 —HVAC Building renovation
Granite City Park District — $15,000 — Legacy Golf Course shoreline stabilization
Marine Township — $13,765 — energy efficient windows/building generator
Roxana Park District — $11,757 — upgrade community pool filtration room
South Roxana — $12,310 — playground safety/accessibility project
Wood River — $15,000 — Belk Park lake erosion control project