Madison County Health Department announced the expansion of locations for COVID-19 vaccinations throughout Madison County.
MCHD will hold vaccination clinics as follows:
- Collinsville, April 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17
- Godfrey, April 13
- Granite City, April 17
Vaccinations are by appointment only. The green appointments link can be found at www.madisonchd.org. Madison County vaccine appointments are available for anyone 16 or older who lives or works in Illinois. Individuals will be asked to show proof of Illinois residency or proof of Illinois employment. Minors who are 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, must show a photo ID (e.g. driver’s license, school ID), and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointment.
For assistance scheduling an appointment, call (618) 650-8445 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.