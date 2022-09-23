Madison County has received a $7,500 boost to help upgrade technology in the Employment and Training Department. The AmerenCares grant will help purchase a high-tech interactive whiteboard, a Meeting Owl camera for use with hybrid meetings being conducted post pandemic, and marketing materials that can be shared at community events, job fairs.
Employment and Training Director Tony Fuhrmann tells The Big Z this is the second AmerenCares grant they have received.
Ameren awards grants to non-profits for arts and culture, civic and community, environment, health and human services and youth and education. The Employment and Training Offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additional information can be found at www.co.madison.il.us/mcetd