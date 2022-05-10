A longtime volunteer with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency has been named its Volunteer of the Year. Of the 33 registered volunteers, Cory Heuchert was singled out for his service and dedication.
Madison County EMA Deputy Director Mary Kate-Brown tells The Big Z Heuchert first got involved with Emergency Management in 2012 as a founding member of the agency’s communications support team.
Heuchert full-time job is as a firefighter/paramedic with the Edwardsville Fire Department, and he holds multiple certifications from the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal. He is also registered as a State of Illinois Communications Unit Leader, which allows him to deploy anywhere in the state when needed.