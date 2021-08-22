Madison County’s Emergency Management Agency has launched a drone program as part of its Bureau of Air Operations. The drone, a DJI Matrice, has already been used in several incidents, including a large Alton structure fire and the June rail car leak in Wood River.
Three Federal Aviation Administration-licensed SUAS (small unmanned aircraft systems) pilots, trained and certified in drone usage, will operate the drone. Besides fires and hazardous material incidents, the agency plans to use the drone for missing person searches and to survey damage after severe storms. They plan to upgrade their drone technology in the future and purchase additional drones.