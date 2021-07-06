Despite COVID-19 restrictions having already been lifted across the state, there’s still problems with detainee transfers from county jails to state prisons. The inability to transfer inmates to state prisons is costing county taxpayers statewide, despite a glut of federal funds for pandemic relief being available.
Madison County Sheriff’s Department Major Jeff Connor said the whole scenario is causing stress for all involved.
Some of the stress on prisoners is because they are not getting credit for time served while they are incarcerated at the county level. Connor says these issues are not unique to Madison County, but are being felt in all 102 counties in Illinois.