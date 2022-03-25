Litter is a big problem no matter where you live, with some problem areas in more need of clean up than others. Madison County launched a program called “Clean Communities” last year, and they’re asking for volunteers to help pick up litter throughout the county.
In a previous interview with The Big Z, Madison County Building and Zoning Department Administrator Chris Doucleff said they are providing resources for volunteers.
The tool kit given out to volunteers includes trash bags, reflective vests, gloves, and litter grabbers for individuals and small groups. Doucleff says they have given out more than 1,500 kits since the program started. You can call 618-296-4468 for information.