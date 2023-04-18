Madison County Community Development is looking to award ten “need-based” scholarships to students taking college or occupational training courses this fall. Each “Community Services Block Grant” is worth two-thousand dollars.
Amy Lyerla is a community services planner overseeing the program and says one part of the application process is writing a one-page essay.
To be eligible, students must meet block grant income guidelines, submit a letter of recommendation, and turn in some other paperwork. The deadline to apply is June 23rd. For more details, click here: https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/community_development/community_services.php