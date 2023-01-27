The new Madison County Clerk is settling into the job after winning election in November. Republican Linda Andreas unseated incumbent Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza and is now busy not only with the daily functions of the job but getting ready for the spring election.
She tells The Big Z she’s been working to streamline the combining of the Clerk’s and Recorder’s Office.
Another project, she says, is to update her office’s website to include more information about how the government is set up, those in the various jobs, and of course, election information.