The Primary Election in Madison County saw one of the closest races in recent memory on the Republican ticket. Linda Andreas of Maryville appears to have defeated Godfrey’s Mike Walters by just 175 votes in the race for County Clerk. But that may not be the final total, as the election results cannot be certified for a couple of weeks.
Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza explains:
If the final margin of victory remains this close, one of the candidates could challenge the results. A candidate or someone on their behalf can request up to 25% of the precincts that make up their district be re-tabulated.