Debbie Ming-Mendoza announced she intends to seek her third term as Madison County clerk in 2022. The incumbent county clerk, Debbie Ming-Mendoza has convincingly won her previous two campaigns and looks forward to continuing to serve the residents of Madison County.
“Since taking over as clerk in 2012, it has been my goal to provide excellent services to the county while holding the line on the spending, and my team and I have accomplished that while taking on even more responsibilities,” Ming-Mendoza said.
One of the most important functions of the County Clerk’s Office is in the running of elections.
“I’m so very proud of our efforts to ensure access to voting for all residents that ensure fair and free elections; it really is my passion,” Ming-Mendoza said.
State Rep. Katie Stuart echoed that sentiment.
“It was an honor to work with Debbie to expand opportunities for voters to cast a ballot during this pandemic,” Stuart said. “Debbie was instrumental in offering advice on the legislation that we passed last year and is dedicated to ensuring free and fair elections. There is no better clerk in Illinois at running elections, and I’m proud to support Debbie in her re-election efforts.”
State Sen. Rachelle Crowe offered similar praise.
“Madison County has some of the best-run elections in the state,” Crowe said. “With ample access to cast a ballot and a seamless and smooth process for all voters, Debbie and her team ensure we have fair and free elections in Madison Count and I’m excited to support her in 2022.”
With bipartisan support throughout Madison County, Ming-Mendoza has a track record of success and fiscal responsibility.
“It has been my great pleasure and privilege to serve the people of Madison County these last eight years as clerk, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve four more years,” Ming-Mendoza said.
Ming-Mendoza lives in Granite City with her husband, Mercie. She has two grandchildren from her son Richard and daughter-in-law Jeana, who also reside in Granite City.