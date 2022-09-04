The Madison County Clerk says her office has recently been inundated with FOIA requests for voting records. Debbie Ming-Mendoza says the vendor which provides technical voting support to the Madison County Clerk’s office (ES&S), confirms that the voting machines used in Madison County do not provide the type of records the recent FOIA requests have demanded.
The voting system Madison County uses is an optical scan system. It does not track who votes for who or what issue, according to Mendoza. She goes on to say it is her responsibility as the Chief Election Officer of Madison County to maintain the highest integrity of voting records. She tells The Big Z this is frustrating.
All election results are available to the general public on the County Clerk’s website following the canvass of the ballots cast. Results from primary elections do show how primary voters tend to vote by party identification. Mendoza says similar FOIA requests have been filed all over the state of Illinois. The General Election is November 8, with early voting about a month away.