The judicial subcircuit precinct 3 in Edwardsville has gotten some attention over the past week due to an issue with the early voting ballot. About 160 addresses in Edwardsville were identified as being mistakenly included in the precinct, and about 15 were given ballots including an option for that race that should not have. The Madison County Clerk says the issue has been identified and is being remedied.
The 15 ballots cast so far include 2 vote by mail and 13 early voting ballots. Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza tells The Big Z the ones that have yet to be opened will be flagged for election judges to remake.
Mendoza tells The Big Z the ballots cast that will be remade excluding the subcircuit race are in precinct 2, which does not vote on a judge for another two years. There are discussions with the Madison County State’s Attorney and the Illinois Attorney General as to what to do with the early voting ballots, which have not yet been processed. We have reached out to Linda Andreas, Mendoza’s challenger in the election, but have yet to hear back. You can hear the full interview with Mendoza here:
Here is the letter that brought these allegations to light:
Thursday, October 27, 2022
The Honorable Debbie Ming-Mendoza
157 N. Main Street, Suite 109
Edwardsville, IL 62025
HAND DELIVERED
Dear Ms. Ming-Mendoza,
It has come to our attention there is a problem with the map of the judicial sub-circuits on your website, www.madisonvotes.com. One of our volunteers found this problem as he was looking for a good map to walk Edwardsville on our behalf. Thanks to him, and other volunteers, they took the time to study the legislation, enter it into their own mapping system to discover that precinct 3 in Edwardsville is shown on your map, when it should not be part of the district.
Additionally, we then took this information and compared it to the ballots cast in the primary and realized that the voters in this precinct were allowed to vote in the primary. So clearly, the map is not the only mistake. The ballot style being given to these voters in the primary was incorrect. We immediately shared this information with the Madison County State’s Attorney and we know that it was then shared with your office.
This leads us to ask the following questions:
Have votes been cast or are they being cast for our races in Edwardsville 3? If the answer is yes, how many have been cast in early voting and how many as mail-in ballots? Additionally, how many mail-in ballots in this part of Edwardsville 3 have not been returned yet?
What is your plan for resolving this issue? Will a court order be required? For whatever plan you have, what is your statutory authority?
As your office was made aware of this situation yesterday, what actions have you already taken on this matter and how do you intend to notify the public about this error?
We ask that these questions be answered by noon, Friday, October 28. We have listed
our personal email addresses below for the response and we urge you in however you choose to proceed you do so in the most transparent manner possible. The voters have the right to go to the polling place and have confidence their ballots are correct and are being counted fairly.
Sincerely,
Judge Amy Sholar Judge Chris Threlkeld Tim Berkley
sholaramy@gmail.com christhrelkeld@gmail.com timothyberkley62095@gmail.com