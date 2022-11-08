The Madison County Circuit Clerk’s Office is paying tribute to veterans that work in its office and the courts. Now through Thursday you can see the showcase at the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville that contains pictures and other memorabilia.
Circuit Clerk Tom McRae the display is located in the courthouse lobby.
The display also include “amber waves of grain” on counters throughout the courthouse offices, as well as toy soldiers in a bucket asking the public to "please take this soldier home and place it somewhere that it will remind you to pray for our men and women serving our country."