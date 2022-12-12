The Madison County Board is expected to meet in special session Tuesday night to consider repealing an ordinance adopted in July that restricted board chair Kurt Prenzler’s ability to hire and fire department heads.
A petition for the special meeting was signed by ten board members and presented at the board’s December 5th reorganization meeting.
One of those new members, Paul Nicolussi of Collinsville, talked about the two questions he heard most while on the campaign trail prior to November’s election.
Nicolussi made a motion at the December 5th meeting to wait until selecting a chair pro-tem until after the December 13th meeting, but it did not get approved.
After three votes, Mick Madison of Bethalto was chosen chair pro-tem.