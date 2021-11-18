The Madison County Board on Wednesday voted to reduce the number of board seats from 29 to 26.
Leading the reapportionment effort was County Board member Chris Guy (R-Maryville), chair of the Government Relations Committee. He tells the Big Z the 10 percent reduction represents a savings of $400,000 over 10 years, based on board members’ annual $14,500 salaries. The reorganized districts go into effect in the November 2022 election and the first 26-member board will be seated in December 2022.
The measure passed 22-1, with member Nick Petrillo (D-Granite City) voting no. He explains his decision.
The board also approved a $171 million budget and $30.8 million property tax levy from Dec. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2022. The budget includes funding for state’s attorney and circuit court employees; vehicles, radio equipment and body cameras for the Sheriff’s Office; and vehicles for the Facility Department, Coroner’s Office, County Clerk’s Office and Probation Department, according to a release from County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler. The budget allocates about $600,000 to replace a 20-year-old accounting system in the Auditor’s Office.
Guy, who chairs the committee overseeing the budget, says it maintains the same tax levy rate.
The budget is posted on the county’s website.
Five members were absent and one seat was vacant at Wednesday’s meeting.