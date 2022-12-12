The Madison County Board is expected to consider repealing an ordinance adopted in July that restricted board chair Kurt Prenzler’s ability to hire and fire department heads. Originally planned to be the lone topic of a special meeting Tuesday, the topic has been moved to the regular Madison County Board agenda for December 21st.
A petition for the special meeting had been signed by ten board members and presented at the board’s December 5th reorganization meeting.
One of those new members, Paul Nicolussi of Collinsville, talked about the two questions he heard most while on the campaign trail prior to November’s election.
After three votes, Mick Madison of Bethalto was chosen chair pro-tem.