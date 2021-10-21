The Madison County Board on Wednesday rejected Chairman Kurt Prenzler’s pick for a vacant board seat in District 27.
Prenzler declined to speculate about why the board voted 16-7 against the appointment of Paul Nicolussi to fill the seat vacated by Heather Mueller Jones, who resigned Sept. 7 as the Maryville and Collinsville area representative. But he said he has other candidates in mind to bring to the board.
The board also voted 22-1 to reassign the duties of the Real Estate Tax Cycle Committee to the Finance and Government Operations Committee and to eliminate the former panel. Prenzler said Madison County has a higher than average number of committees, now numbering 14, compared to other Illinois counties.
The board may combine the duties of other committees in the future, Prenzler said.
County Administrator Dave Tanzyus said the county also may schedule committee meetings for later in the day.
Under a proposed schedule, committees would meet Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at three times: 3 p.m., 4:15 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.