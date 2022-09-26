During its meeting last Wednesday night, the Madison County Board also met as members of the county’s board of health. In addition to approving minutes from the June health meeting, members also approved the health department’s most-recent numbers report. Then, discussion turned to talk of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and their availability.
Board member Doc Holliday of Alton gave the latest information from the CDC on age groups eligible for shots.
Then member Mike Babcock of Bethalto said he feels it should be up to each county resident to make an informed decision on whether they wish to get any more COVID-19 vaccinations.
Board member Mick Madison of Bethalto said he’s heard several countries overseas are banning further COVID-19 boosters for people under age 50, due to complications suffered by younger people who’ve gotten them.