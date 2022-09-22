The Madison County Board wrapped-up months of gathering input from municipalities and fire districts Wednesday night, by approving spending for 37 projects that qualify for American Rescue Plan Act funds.
They are considered “immediate emergency appropriations,” but board member Chris Guy said a blue-ribbon panel of members and the county’s administration received a lot of input on the ARPA projects.
The recommendations came from the board's finance and government operations committee.
For example, $2.6 million will be spent for storm water needs, including the rehab of the Bethalto interceptor closure gates and the replacement of the Rand Avenue pump station. Just over $2 million is allocated for Godfrey storm water ditch, drainage, and retention pond improvements.
Both of those should get $51,000 in ARPA funds.
Great Rivers and Routes gained approval to spend $750,000 in support of regional tourism and outdoor activities. That’ll qualify for more than $51,000 in ARPA funds.
Another item from the September meeting, the Madison County Board observed a moment of silence for former board member and former 911 coordinator Ray Romine. The Granite City man died recently at age 77.